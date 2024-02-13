Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $28.00 at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %

CRDO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,035. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,563,938.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,273,759 shares of company stock worth $42,968,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.