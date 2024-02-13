Critical Contrast: China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) & Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Education Resources and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A Vitru $255.14 million 1.88 $18.08 million $0.84 16.97

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Resources. China Education Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A Vitru 8.12% 13.10% 5.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Education Resources and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vitru has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of China Education Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitru beats China Education Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

