Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

