Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 14,348 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Global SuperDividend US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter worth $628,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 142.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 617,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 110,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,256. The stock has a market cap of $594.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

