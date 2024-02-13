Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.92. 271,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

