Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 1,826,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

