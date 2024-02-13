Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,479,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $381,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTI stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,875. The company has a market capitalization of $346.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $250.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

