Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $720.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $728.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $672.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

