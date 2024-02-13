Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. 2,010,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

