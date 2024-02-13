Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. 326,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

