Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.87. 2,815,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.10. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

