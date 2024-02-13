Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.43. 25,983,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,043,688. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.76.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

