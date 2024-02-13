CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.91.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $270.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.93 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

