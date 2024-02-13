Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33 to $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $587 million to $591 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.80 million. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.38 to $1.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.66, a PEG ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.53.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 87.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Datadog by 26.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

