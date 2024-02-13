Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $145.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $138.61 and last traded at $131.82, with a volume of 6462557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.85.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $4,326,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

