Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 14,505 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 545.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVE opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $177.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

