Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,183,109 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183,109 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

