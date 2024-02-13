Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Delta Apparel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

