DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $12,557.37 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars.

