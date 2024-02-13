Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,148,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $161,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

