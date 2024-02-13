Deutsche Bank AG Buys 183,000 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $174,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $387.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.38 and a 200-day moving average of $329.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $393.59.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

