Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,083,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $163,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 79.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 689,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 304,835 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 445,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after buying an additional 1,415,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

