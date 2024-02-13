Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.70% of Xylem worth $153,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

