Deutsche Bank AG Has $170.30 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $170,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $2,600,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

