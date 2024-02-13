Deutsche Bank AG Sells 265,140 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $181,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

