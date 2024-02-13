Deutsche Bank AG Sells 363,360 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363,360 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $141,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

HON opened at $197.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

