Deutsche Bank AG Sells 78,459 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $177,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Motco increased its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.