Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $184.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.