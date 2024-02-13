DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $62.01 million and approximately $5,581.37 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

