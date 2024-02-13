Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 92.4% in January

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 202,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

DEO stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.91. The company had a trading volume of 185,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.