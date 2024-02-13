Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Sold by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.4% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned about 1.61% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEHP. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 689,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 298,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $912,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,099. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.