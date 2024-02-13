Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

