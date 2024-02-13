Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Team Hewins LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Team Hewins LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Team Hewins LLC owned 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $46,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 543,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 62,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,163. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

