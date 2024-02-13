Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Holdings Lifted by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. 91,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,253. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

