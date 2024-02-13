Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AMZD stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

