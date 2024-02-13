Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 679.5% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

MSFU stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. 155,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth $829,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

