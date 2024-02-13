Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $75.29

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.29, but opened at $67.88. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 858,853 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 11.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.