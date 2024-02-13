DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Financial Review

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 28.98% 29.48% 19.54% DoubleVerify 10.57% 6.06% 5.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Platforms and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Meta Platforms and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $134.90 billion 8.86 $39.10 billion $14.90 31.47 DoubleVerify $452.42 million 15.51 $43.27 million $0.32 128.97

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. Meta Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meta Platforms and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 2 2 40 2 2.91 DoubleVerify 0 2 18 0 2.90

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus price target of $494.53, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $42.32, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Meta Platforms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats DoubleVerify on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

