Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,506. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

