Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $34.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

BROS stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

