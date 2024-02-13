DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 112.2% in January

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,110,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702,779 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 665,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,803,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

