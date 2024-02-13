DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 112.2% in January

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
KTF stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
