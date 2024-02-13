dYdX (DYDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.98 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. dYdX has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $96.98 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

