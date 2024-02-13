Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

