Ellevest Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 118,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 716.4% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,905 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

