Ellevest Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

