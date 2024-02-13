Ellevest Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.