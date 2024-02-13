Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5 %

Jabil stock opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

