Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $590.19 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

