Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC lowered Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ERJ opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

