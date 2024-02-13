Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

